1,348 Shares in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) Purchased by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sonos by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Sonos in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Sonos by 824.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonos during the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sonos in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Matthew O. Siegel sold 97,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $2,440,248.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joanna Coles sold 905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total value of $25,077.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 163,596 shares of company stock worth $4,235,858 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SONO opened at $26.71 on Monday. Sonos, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.46 and a 52 week high of $44.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.59 and its 200 day moving average is $29.28. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.83.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.14. Sonos had a return on equity of 39.60% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $664.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.14 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sonos, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

SONO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Sonos from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sonos from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Sonos from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

