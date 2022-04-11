130,009 Shares in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Purchased by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 130,009 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,773,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 38.5% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 230,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,489,000 after purchasing an additional 63,984 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,484,831 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,011,000 after purchasing an additional 21,605 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $594,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 30.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 293,342 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,189,000 after purchasing an additional 68,941 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 14.9% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total value of $117,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALK opened at $52.29 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.50. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.46 and a 1-year high of $72.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.64.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 7.74% and a negative return on equity of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.55) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 135.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ALK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.13.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

