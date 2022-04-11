118,227 Shares in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 118,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,181,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SNDR. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Schneider National by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,365,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,260,000 after buying an additional 603,114 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schneider National by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 2,174 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Schneider National during the 3rd quarter valued at $340,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Schneider National by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 81,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after buying an additional 14,345 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Schneider National by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 18,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. 26.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Schneider National news, EVP Shaleen Devgun sold 11,748 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total value of $315,081.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David L. Geyer sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total value of $408,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,748 shares of company stock worth $1,536,681 in the last ninety days. 32.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered Schneider National from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. Stephens boosted their target price on Schneider National from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on Schneider National from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the company from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.57.

Schneider National stock opened at $21.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.36. Schneider National, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.48 and a 52 week high of $27.50.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Schneider National, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is 14.04%.

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers standard long-haul and regional shipping services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as cross dock and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

