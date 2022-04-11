$117.02 Billion in Sales Expected for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) will announce sales of $117.02 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Thirteen analysts have issued estimates for Amazon.com’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $120.00 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $115.37 billion. Amazon.com posted sales of $108.52 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amazon.com will report full year sales of $541.38 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $530.35 billion to $560.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $634.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $611.55 billion to $662.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Amazon.com.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.89 by $23.86. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 27.98% and a net margin of 7.10%. The company had revenue of $137.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $14.09 EPS.

AMZN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,840.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,460.00 to $4,655.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,127.76.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,370.19, for a total value of $114,586.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.92, for a total value of $699,504.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,397 shares of company stock worth $10,641,586. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Allan LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. 70.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,089.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Amazon.com has a twelve month low of $2,671.45 and a twelve month high of $3,773.08. The company has a market cap of $1.57 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3,100.46 and its 200 day moving average is $3,262.40.

Amazon.com’s stock is going to split on Monday, June 6th. The 20-1 split was announced on Wednesday, March 9th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, June 3rd.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

