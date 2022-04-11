10,628 Shares in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) Purchased by Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PSEC. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Prospect Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Prospect Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Prospect Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Prospect Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. 8.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PSEC traded down $0.08 on Monday, reaching $8.23. The stock had a trading volume of 50,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,699,475. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. Prospect Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $7.31 and a 12-month high of $9.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.87.

Prospect Capital ( NASDAQ:PSEC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Prospect Capital had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 144.46%. The company had revenue of $175.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Prospect Capital Co. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 26th. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.51%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Prospect Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

