$1.92 Earnings Per Share Expected for Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) to announce $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Meta Financial Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.84 and the highest is $1.98. Meta Financial Group reported earnings per share of $1.84 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Meta Financial Group will report full-year earnings of $5.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $5.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.10 to $6.37. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Meta Financial Group.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 28.68%. The company had revenue of $158.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CASH. Zacks Investment Research lowered Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Meta Financial Group from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Meta Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

In other news, EVP Sonja Anne Theisen sold 1,066 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $66,092.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glen William Herrick sold 15,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.62, for a total value of $902,944.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,541 shares of company stock worth $1,108,837 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CASH. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 215,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,158 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 2,079.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,983 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CASH traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $49.78. 3,370 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,032. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.04 and its 200-day moving average is $57.86. Meta Financial Group has a 12-month low of $43.64 and a 12-month high of $65.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Meta Financial Group’s payout ratio is 3.60%.

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts; term lending, asset-based lending, factoring, leasing, insurance premium financing, government guaranteed lending, and other commercial finance products; warehouse financing; healthcare receivables loans; and consumer credit products.

