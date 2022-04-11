$1.50 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $1.50 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Hartford Financial Services Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.78 and the lowest is $1.30. The Hartford Financial Services Group posted earnings per share of $0.56 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 167.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group will report full year earnings of $6.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.55 to $7.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $7.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.85 to $8.13. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow The Hartford Financial Services Group.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.50. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.76 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HIG shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.83.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HIG. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 142.1% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $74.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $24.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $59.86 and a fifty-two week high of $78.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.19%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

