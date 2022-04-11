$1.39 Earnings Per Share Expected for Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $1.39 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Camping World’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.65 and the lowest is $1.08. Camping World posted earnings per share of $1.40 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Camping World will report full year earnings of $5.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.78 to $6.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.43 to $5.91. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Camping World.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Camping World had a return on equity of 131.23% and a net margin of 4.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share.

CWH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on Camping World from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Camping World from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Camping World from $66.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Camping World from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.29.

NYSE:CWH opened at $27.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 2.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.36. Camping World has a 12-month low of $26.22 and a 12-month high of $49.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.06%. This is a positive change from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.74%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CWH. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Camping World by 413.2% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Camping World during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in Camping World during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Camping World in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Camping World in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

