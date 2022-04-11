$1.39 Earnings Per Share Expected for ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating) will report $1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for ASGN’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.46 and the lowest is $1.35. ASGN reported earnings of $1.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ASGN will report full-year earnings of $6.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.92 to $6.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $7.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.67 to $7.31. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ASGN.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. ASGN had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 16.94%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ASGN. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of ASGN in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of ASGN from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of ASGN from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ASGN in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of ASGN by 0.7% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 22,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,492,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ASGN by 0.5% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 51,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,798,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ASGN by 24.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in ASGN by 6.1% in the third quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 20,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in shares of ASGN by 1.6% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 115,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,101,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares during the period. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ASGN stock traded up $0.32 on Wednesday, hitting $113.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 323 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,149. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.65. ASGN has a fifty-two week low of $91.61 and a fifty-two week high of $131.89. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.01.

ASGN, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields in the commercial and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technical, scientific, digital, and creative services and solutions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

