$1.34 Billion in Sales Expected for Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) will report $1.34 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Telephone and Data Systems’ earnings. Telephone and Data Systems posted sales of $1.32 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Telephone and Data Systems will report full-year sales of $5.42 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.41 billion to $5.43 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $5.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.48 billion to $5.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Telephone and Data Systems.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 2.78%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share.

TDS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Telephone and Data Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $38.50 to $33.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Telephone and Data Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.75.

NYSE TDS opened at $20.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.45. Telephone and Data Systems has a 1 year low of $15.69 and a 1 year high of $26.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 1.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from Telephone and Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Telephone and Data Systems’s payout ratio is currently 72.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,427,947 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $331,023,000 after acquiring an additional 4,612,655 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,644,363 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $53,284,000 after buying an additional 321,113 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 13.1% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,571,085 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $50,137,000 after buying an additional 298,367 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 16.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,965,081 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $38,319,000 after buying an additional 280,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 1.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,908,914 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $37,223,000 after buying an additional 23,157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

