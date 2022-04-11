$0.69 EPS Expected for HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) will report $0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for HDFC Bank’s earnings. HDFC Bank posted earnings of $0.63 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that HDFC Bank will report full-year earnings of $2.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $2.72. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.07 to $3.28. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover HDFC Bank.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, January 15th. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter.

Several research firms have recently commented on HDB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of HDB opened at $63.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.56. HDFC Bank has a twelve month low of $54.25 and a twelve month high of $79.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.75.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in HDFC Bank by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,452,152 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,137,000 after acquiring an additional 12,918 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,069,000. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC lifted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC now owns 37,529 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,743,000 after acquiring an additional 13,733 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in HDFC Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,222,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 668.8% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 35,595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 30,965 shares during the period. 16.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers; as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

