$0.59 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Hilton Worldwide’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.79 and the lowest is $0.50. Hilton Worldwide reported earnings per share of $0.02 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,850%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide will report full year earnings of $3.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.72 to $4.13. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.21 to $5.44. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Hilton Worldwide.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 46.88% and a net margin of 7.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 106.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $162.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Bernstein Bank downgraded Hilton Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.29.

NYSE:HLT opened at $145.48 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $40.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.33 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $147.91 and a 200-day moving average of $145.64. Hilton Worldwide has a 1 year low of $114.70 and a 1 year high of $160.96.

In other news, Director Raymond E. Mabus acquired 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $144.70 per share, with a total value of $101,290.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.08, for a total transaction of $432,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,657 shares of company stock valued at $1,847,410. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the first quarter worth about $384,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 6.2% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 43,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,632,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Investment Management bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $1,041,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $563,000. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

