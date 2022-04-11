$0.52 EPS Expected for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) This Quarter

Analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.52 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Kraft Heinz’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.58. Kraft Heinz reported earnings per share of $0.72 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 27.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Kraft Heinz will report full year earnings of $2.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $2.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $2.88. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Kraft Heinz.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 3.89%. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KHC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. TheStreet upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Kraft Heinz from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.88.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 521.7% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 383.7% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 61.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.94. 6,556,052 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,489,153. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.03 and a 200 day moving average of $36.84. Kraft Heinz has a fifty-two week low of $32.78 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.15 billion, a PE ratio of 49.93, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 195.12%.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kraft Heinz (KHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.