-$0.36 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) will announce ($0.36) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Sunnova Energy International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.23). Sunnova Energy International reported earnings of ($0.31) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International will report full-year earnings of ($1.06) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.82) to ($0.46). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.64) to ($0.10). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sunnova Energy International.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $65.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.66 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 10.44% and a negative net margin of 57.14%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $66.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Sunnova Energy International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 9th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $53.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $50.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

NOVA traded up $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,927,088. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Sunnova Energy International has a twelve month low of $13.90 and a twelve month high of $46.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.30 and a beta of 2.21.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, insider Chris Hayden sold 3,780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total transaction of $82,063.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Akbar Mohamed purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.09 per share, with a total value of $190,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 163.1% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 124,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,086,000 after purchasing an additional 76,900 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 325,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,074,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 96.1% during the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 46,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 22,750 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,504,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,574,000 after buying an additional 260,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 72,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after buying an additional 9,708 shares in the last quarter.

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential energy services in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,140 megawatts serving over 195,000 customers.

