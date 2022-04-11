$0.28 EPS Expected for Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.28 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Everi’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.32. Everi reported earnings per share of $0.21 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Everi will report full year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.41. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.53. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Everi.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.52. Everi had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 144.70%. The business had revenue of $180.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EVRI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Everi in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Everi in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Everi from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Everi from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Everi currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.33.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Everi by 5.5% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,448,520 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,025,000 after acquiring an additional 75,760 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Everi in the third quarter worth about $314,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Everi in the third quarter worth about $1,256,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Everi during the 4th quarter worth about $701,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Everi by 106.4% in the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 162,805 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,937,000 after buying an additional 83,924 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

Everi stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 482,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,532. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 2.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59. Everi has a twelve month low of $13.38 and a twelve month high of $26.61.

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, game content, and related equipment.

