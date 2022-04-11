-$0.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) This Quarter

Analysts expect Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Toast’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.25) and the highest is ($0.22). The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Toast will report full-year earnings of ($0.99) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.92). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.04) to ($0.97). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Toast.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $512.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.55 million.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TOST shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Toast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Toast in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Toast from $66.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Toast from $70.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Toast in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.40.

TOST stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.81. 7,029,691 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,843,411. Toast has a 52-week low of $15.82 and a 52-week high of $69.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.66.

In other Toast news, insider Stephen Fredette sold 1,914 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total value of $45,285.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Aman Narang sold 197,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $5,927,922.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 426,751 shares of company stock worth $12,520,237.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TOST. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Toast by 25,906.8% during the 4th quarter. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 13,003,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,226,000 after acquiring an additional 12,953,407 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Toast by 992.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,950,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,972,000 after acquiring an additional 7,223,299 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Toast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,555,000. HarbourVest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,051,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Toast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,717,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.36% of the company’s stock.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

