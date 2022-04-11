$0.18 EPS Expected for Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) This Quarter

Analysts expect Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) to post $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Thirteen analysts have issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the lowest is $0.02. Hudbay Minerals reported earnings of ($0.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 400%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will report full-year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $1.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $1.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Hudbay Minerals.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $425.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.81 million. Hudbay Minerals had a positive return on equity of 3.83% and a negative net margin of 16.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HBM shares. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com cut Hudbay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hudbay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.58.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 111.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 122.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,183 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 3,409 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in Hudbay Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Hudbay Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Hudbay Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 66.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HBM stock opened at $7.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -8.15, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.08. Hudbay Minerals has a 52-week low of $5.22 and a 52-week high of $9.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.008 per share. This is a positive change from Hudbay Minerals’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is -2.15%.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold dorÃ©; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

