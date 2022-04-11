$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Hexcel’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.32. Hexcel reported earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 270%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hexcel will report full-year earnings of $1.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.20. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.05. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Hexcel.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $360.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.20 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 1.55%. Hexcel’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HXL shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on Hexcel in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hexcel in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hexcel from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.64.

Shares of Hexcel stock opened at $54.60 on Monday. Hexcel has a twelve month low of $46.77 and a twelve month high of $64.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 287.38 and a beta of 1.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 210.54%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Hexcel by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 171,498 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,185,000 after acquiring an additional 20,217 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 114.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,947,808 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $357,880,000 after purchasing an additional 3,171,371 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Hexcel by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,341,370 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $79,664,000 after buying an additional 226,039 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Hexcel by 1,253.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 84,523 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,019,000 after buying an additional 78,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Hexcel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $796,000.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

