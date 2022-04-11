-$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Workhorse Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the lowest is ($0.22). Workhorse Group reported earnings of ($1.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 88.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Workhorse Group will report full year earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.30). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.24). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Workhorse Group.

WKHS has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised Workhorse Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. R. F. Lafferty raised Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Roth Capital raised Workhorse Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Workhorse Group from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Workhorse Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.92.

Workhorse Group stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.84. The stock had a trading volume of 161,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,990,320. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 7.85 and a quick ratio of 7.48. Workhorse Group has a one year low of $2.58 and a one year high of $18.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.97.

In other news, Director Pamela S. Mader bought 12,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.18 per share, for a total transaction of $40,068.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 20,600 shares of company stock worth $67,328 over the last quarter. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WKHS. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 18.0% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 6.0% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 35,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC grew its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 100.0% in the third quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 109.8% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC grew its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 82.1% in the fourth quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 7,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.13% of the company’s stock.

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, engages in design, manufacture, and sale of zero-emission commercial vehicles in the United States. The company offers electric and range-extended medium-duty delivery trucks under the Workhorse brand; and HorseFly Unmanned Aerial System, a custom-designed purpose-built all-electric drone system.

