$0.10 EPS Expected for Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.10 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Primoris Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.20. Primoris Services posted earnings of $0.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 68.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Primoris Services will report full year earnings of $2.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.49. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.78. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Primoris Services.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $884.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $899.46 million. Primoris Services had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PRIM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Primoris Services in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Primoris Services from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Primoris Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

In related news, Director David Lee King sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total transaction of $530,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Primoris Services by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,910,919 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $120,269,000 after acquiring an additional 48,557 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Primoris Services by 61.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,488,767 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327,045 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Primoris Services by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,391,086 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,337,000 after acquiring an additional 26,905 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Primoris Services by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,534,643 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,801,000 after acquiring an additional 190,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Primoris Services by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,151,956 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,624,000 after acquiring an additional 328,032 shares in the last quarter. 87.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PRIM traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,491. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.48. Primoris Services has a 1 year low of $21.47 and a 1 year high of $36.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.22%.

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Utilities, Energy/Renewables, and Pipeline Services. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

