$0.08 EPS Expected for El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.08 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for El Pollo Loco’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the lowest is $0.05. El Pollo Loco reported earnings per share of $0.13 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that El Pollo Loco will report full-year earnings of $0.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.94. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover El Pollo Loco.

Get El Pollo Loco alerts:

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. El Pollo Loco had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $109.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of El Pollo Loco in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, El Pollo Loco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.67.

In other El Pollo Loco news, COO Miguel Lozano sold 25,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total transaction of $324,813.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 47.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOCO. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 46.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,287 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after buying an additional 31,794 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 20.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 87,160 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after buying an additional 14,725 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 30.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 58,348 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 13,587 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 11.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 45,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 4,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 99.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 727,386 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,526,000 after buying an additional 362,406 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOCO traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,485. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.40 and a 200-day moving average of $13.79. El Pollo Loco has a 12 month low of $10.65 and a 12 month high of $19.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $411.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.42.

El Pollo Loco Company Profile (Get Rating)

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. As of December 29, 2021, the company operated 480 restaurants comprising 189 company-operated and 291 franchised restaurants located in California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on El Pollo Loco (LOCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for El Pollo Loco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for El Pollo Loco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.