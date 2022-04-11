-$0.04 EPS Expected for Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK – Get Rating) will announce ($0.04) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Check-Cap’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.05). Check-Cap reported earnings of ($0.05) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Check-Cap will report full-year earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.13). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.11) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Check-Cap.

CHEK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Check-Cap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Dawson James raised shares of Check-Cap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHEK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Check-Cap by 784.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,329 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 79,230 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Check-Cap by 5,112.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,124 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 51,124 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Check-Cap during the third quarter worth $44,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Check-Cap by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,257,788 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after buying an additional 207,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Check-Cap during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. 4.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Check-Cap stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.37. 5,799 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,243,107. Check-Cap has a fifty-two week low of $0.34 and a fifty-two week high of $1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $35.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.68.

Check-Cap Ltd. is a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, which engages in the development of ingestible imaging capsule system for colorectal cancer screening. Its patented technology, C-Scan, is a patient-friendly preparation-free test designed to detect polyps before they may transform into cancer.

