Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zurich Insurance Group Limited is a multi-line insurance provider. It offers a wide range of general insurance and life insurance products and services for individuals, small businesses, mid-sized and large companies and multinational corporations. The Company operates in three segments: General Insurance, Global Life and Farmers. Its General Insurance segment provides property and casualty products and services for individual and commercial customers. Its Global Life segment offers life insurance, investments, savings and pensions solutions to international and expatriate investors, corporate customers and private banks. Its Farmers segment includes Farmers Re and Farmers Management Services, through which it manages the Farmers Exchanges, as well as Foremost, Bristol West and 21st Century products in the United States. Zurich Insurance Group Limited, formerly known as Zurich Financial Services Limited, is based in Zurich, Switzerland. “

Get Zurich Insurance Group alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ZURVY. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Zurich Insurance Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group from CHF 445 to CHF 480 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Zurich Insurance Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $267.50.

OTCMKTS ZURVY opened at $47.38 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.89. The company has a quick ratio of 20.75, a current ratio of 20.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Zurich Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $38.43 and a 52 week high of $49.95.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.1687 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th.

Zurich Insurance Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zurich Insurance Group (ZURVY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zurich Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurich Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.