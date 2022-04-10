Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 8,695 Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 426,826 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,695 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $5,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 115,735 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after buying an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. boosted its position in Cenovus Energy by 2.0% during the third quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 678,811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,857,000 after acquiring an additional 13,024 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the third quarter valued at $203,000. Moore Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the third quarter valued at $5,320,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Cenovus Energy by 88.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,356 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 5,799 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.85% of the company’s stock.

Cenovus Energy stock opened at $17.56 on Friday. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.16 and a 1-year high of $17.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.82 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.56.

Cenovus Energy ( NYSE:CVE Get Rating ) (TSE:CVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $16.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. Cenovus Energy’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.028 dividend. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

CVE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$20.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$19.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.42.

Cenovus Energy, Inc engages in provision of gas and oil. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. The firm operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations.

