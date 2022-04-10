Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 3,753 Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,753 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.06% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $4,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 108,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,290 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 86.4% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 121,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,045,000 after acquiring an additional 56,329 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $246,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $4,605,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $3,898,000. Institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FR. StockNews.com began coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Industrial Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.73.

First Industrial Realty Trust stock opened at $62.81 on Friday. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.65 and a 12 month high of $66.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.57 and its 200-day moving average is $59.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.20 and a beta of 0.94.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.61. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 56.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. This is an increase from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.73%.

First Industrial Realty Trust Profile (Get Rating)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.