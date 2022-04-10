Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 174,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,530 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in FOX were worth $5,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FOX. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in FOX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in FOX by 894.4% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in FOX by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in FOX by 8,821.7% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of FOX during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. 23.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FOX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of FOX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Macquarie reduced their price target on shares of FOX from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.75.

FOX opened at $35.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.01. Fox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.87 and a fifty-two week high of $40.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter. FOX had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 14.45%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from FOX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is 19.59%.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

