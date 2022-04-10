Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $5.06 Million Stock Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 214,881 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,124 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $5,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DISCA. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC lifted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

DISCA has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $61.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.26.

Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $24.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.66 and a 1 year high of $42.59. The company has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.09.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.75). The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile (Get Rating)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.