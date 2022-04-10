Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) by 33.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 168,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 41,917 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $4,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TECK. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Teck Resources by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Teck Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Teck Resources by 427.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Teck Resources in the third quarter valued at about $209,000. 54.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TECK shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Teck Resources from C$57.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Teck Resources from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Teck Resources from C$54.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Teck Resources from $33.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.42.

NYSE TECK opened at $41.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Teck Resources Limited has a 1-year low of $19.32 and a 1-year high of $43.18.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 72.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Teck Resources Limited will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0981 per share. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.26%.

Teck Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper, gold, blended bitumen, lead, silver, molybdenum, zinc, and zinc concentrates; chemicals, fertilizers, and other metals.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK).

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.