Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Decreases Stock Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,966 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 3,033 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $4,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AEM. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 78.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 580 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 37.1% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 791 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC grew its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors own 64.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEM stock opened at $65.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.93. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12-month low of $45.42 and a 12-month high of $74.50. The firm has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.47 and a beta of 0.86.

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Rating ) (TSE:AEM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.09). Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $949.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $932.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 72.40%.

AEM has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities reduced their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$90.00 to C$84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$84.00 to C$83.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.14.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

