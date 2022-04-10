Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 17,301 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 84.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,715 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,301 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $5,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ANET. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 39.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,075,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $713,197,000 after acquiring an additional 590,608 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 138.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,764,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $606,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,730 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 6.6% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,170,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $402,050,000 after acquiring an additional 72,127 shares during the period. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 295.4% in the fourth quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 1,096,457 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,616,000 after acquiring an additional 819,173 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 0.6% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,059,597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $364,119,000 after acquiring an additional 6,429 shares during the period. 29.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.33, for a total transaction of $145,943.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 40,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.97, for a total value of $5,118,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 700,195 shares of company stock worth $84,640,391. 22.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arista Networks stock opened at $131.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.00. The stock has a market cap of $40.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.22. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.65 and a 12-month high of $148.57.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $824.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.40 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 28.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ANET. StockNews.com began coverage on Arista Networks in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Arista Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $142.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays raised their target price on Arista Networks from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.24.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

