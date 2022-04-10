Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,446 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $4,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.4% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,813,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,694,000 after buying an additional 53,469 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 0.6% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,844,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,251,000 after buying an additional 11,743 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,160,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,847,000 after buying an additional 36,503 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,130,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,126,000 after buying an additional 29,469 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 7.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 923,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,952,000 after buying an additional 67,347 shares during the period. 97.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $239.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.65.

Shares of NYSE:AAP opened at $225.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.24 and a 1 year high of $244.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $213.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.39.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 5.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 13.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is an increase from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.96%.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

