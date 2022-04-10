Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 2,580 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,472 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $5,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 536.4% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 525.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 75 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 72.0% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 86 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ulta Beauty from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $391.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $512.00 to $522.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $440.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $446.64.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $401.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.65. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $299.77 and a twelve month high of $422.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $378.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $383.11.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 54.42%. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 18.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 5,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total value of $2,053,443.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

