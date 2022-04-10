ZeroSwap Trading 17.2% Lower This Week (ZEE)

ZeroSwap (ZEE) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 10th. ZeroSwap has a market capitalization of $7.83 million and approximately $458,173.00 worth of ZeroSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ZeroSwap has traded 17.2% lower against the US dollar. One ZeroSwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000286 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ZeroSwap Profile

ZeroSwap (ZEE) is a coin. ZeroSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,429,102 coins. ZeroSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZeroSwapLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZeroSwap’s official website is zeroswap.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ZeroSwap.io is a Multi-Chain, Zero-fee, On-chain Trading protocol with Liquidity Mining, DeFi Token Offering, and DEX Aggregation. The protocol will reward users every time they make an on-chain trade and provide liquidity to existing DEXes. All transactions would be Gasless with Zero Trade Fee. “

Buying and Selling ZeroSwap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeroSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZeroSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZeroSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

