Zenfuse (ZEFU) Hits 1-Day Volume of $53,878.00

Zenfuse (ZEFU) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 10th. One Zenfuse coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0280 or 0.00000065 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zenfuse has a market capitalization of $1.82 million and $53,878.00 worth of Zenfuse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Zenfuse has traded down 11.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Zenfuse

Zenfuse is a coin. It launched on October 13th, 2020. Zenfuse’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,899,301 coins. The official website for Zenfuse is zenfuse.io . Zenfuse’s official Twitter account is @zenfuse_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zenfuse is https://reddit.com/r/zenfuse

According to CryptoCompare, “Zenfuse provides a solution for cryptocurrency trading with built-in connectivity to major exchanges, a next-gen toolset, analytics, portfolio management, news aggregation, set within an ecosystem extensible by developers. “

Buying and Selling Zenfuse

