Zel (ZEL) Market Capitalization Achieves $18.20 Million

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. During the last seven days, Zel has traded flat against the US dollar. One Zel coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on popular exchanges. Zel has a total market cap of $18.20 million and $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zel alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.88 or 0.00394596 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.47 or 0.00087556 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.97 or 0.00098066 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004729 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001250 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00006682 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0930 or 0.00000217 BTC.

About Zel

Zel (ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. Zel’s official message board is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard . Zel’s official website is zel.cash . Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Zel Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zel using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.