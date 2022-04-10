Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.83 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $3.83 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Zebra Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.79 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.91. Zebra Technologies reported earnings of $4.79 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will report full year earnings of $19.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.55 to $20.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $22.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.45 to $23.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Zebra Technologies.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.93 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 14.88% and a return on equity of 34.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.15 EPS.

ZBRA has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $530.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $464.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $535.00 price target on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $540.57.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,302,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,155,927,000 after purchasing an additional 462,751 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,183,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,299,661,000 after purchasing an additional 53,557 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,306,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $777,402,000 after purchasing an additional 67,091 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,139,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $678,342,000 after purchasing an additional 39,547 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 111.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,123,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $592,552,000 after purchasing an additional 591,608 shares during the period. 84.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zebra Technologies stock traded down $2.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $415.63. The company had a trading volume of 387,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,744. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $428.89 and its 200-day moving average is $511.51. Zebra Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $375.63 and a fifty-two week high of $615.00.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zebra Technologies (ZBRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.