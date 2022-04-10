Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Shares Gap Down to $46.65

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $46.65, but opened at $44.55. Zai Lab shares last traded at $44.01, with a volume of 1,718 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ZLAB shares. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $194.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Zai Lab from $136.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zai Lab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on Zai Lab in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.71.

Get Zai Lab alerts:

The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.59.

In other Zai Lab news, Director John D. Diekman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total value of $50,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director William Lis sold 1,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total transaction of $102,848.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZLAB. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Zai Lab by 97.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Zai Lab by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Zai Lab by 241.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zai Lab by 13.6% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 66.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience primarily in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company's commercial products include Zejula, a once-daily small-molecule poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a device that delivers tumor treating fields; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; and Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zai Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zai Lab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.