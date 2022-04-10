Zacks Investment Research Upgrades S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $33.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “S & T BANCORP, INC. is a bank holding company which is engaged in general banking business. The Bank is a full service bank with its main office in Indiana, Pennsylvania, providing service to its customers through a branch of 34 offices located in Armstrong, Allegheny, Indiana, Jefferson, Clearfield and Westmoreland counties. The Bank’s services include accepting time and demand deposit accounts, making secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans, providing letters of credit, and offering discount brokerage services, personal financial planning and credit card services. “

STBA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.15.

Shares of STBA opened at $28.25 on Wednesday. S&T Bancorp has a 12 month low of $27.02 and a 12 month high of $34.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $84.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.45 million. S&T Bancorp had a net margin of 31.18% and a return on equity of 9.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that S&T Bancorp will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.43%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 2,652 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in S&T Bancorp by 21.5% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in S&T Bancorp by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in S&T Bancorp by 19.8% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 88,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 14,673 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in S&T Bancorp by 6.8% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 306,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,020,000 after acquiring an additional 19,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.43% of the company’s stock.

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Business Banking, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

