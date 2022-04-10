Zacks Investment Research Upgrades ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) to “Buy”

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $56.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.43% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Ageas, formerly known as Fortis, is an international insurance company. The Company has chosen to concentrate its business activities in Europe and Asia. Ageas offers international insurance services such as life and non-life, disability, and medical to individuals and groups. The Company also has subsidiaries in France, Germany, Turkey, Ukraine and Hong Kong. Ageas operates partnerships in Luxembourg, Italy, Portugal, China, Malaysia, India and Thailand. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on AGESY. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of ageas SA/NV from €45.70 ($50.22) to €44.50 ($48.90) in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ageas SA/NV from €58.00 ($63.74) to €59.00 ($64.84) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of ageas SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

OTCMKTS AGESY opened at $49.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.06. ageas SA/NV has a one year low of $42.05 and a one year high of $67.11.

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.13. ageas SA/NV had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ageas SA/NV will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. The company primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products. Its life insurance products include risks related to the life and death of individuals; and non-life insurance products comprise accident and health, motor, fire, and other insurance products, as well as other damages to property covering the risk of property losses or claims liabilities.

