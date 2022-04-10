Zacks Investment Research Lowers W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $70.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “W.R. Berkley has been consistently benefiting from its insurance business, performing well on an increase in premium written over the past many years. Shares of W.R. Berkley have outperformed the industry in the past year. The company has been investing in numerous startups since 2006 and establishing new units in growing international markets. Its international business is poised for growth supported by the emerging markets. Solid capital position enables capital deployment. Investment in alternative assets should help improve investment income. However, exposure to a highly competitive reinsurance market is a concern. Rising debt induces higher interest expenses and is an overhang on times interest earned. Also, higher expenses weigh on margin expansion. Exposure to catastrophe loss has been inducing volatility in earnings.”

WRB has been the subject of several other research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $65.33 price target for the company. Wolfe Research raised W. R. Berkley from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $70.67 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial initiated coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, W. R. Berkley currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $63.61.

Shares of WRB opened at $67.70 on Wednesday. W. R. Berkley has a 12-month low of $47.13 and a 12-month high of $68.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $17.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.80.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.21. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that W. R. Berkley will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a $0.0867 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is currently 9.56%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 7.3% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 64,043 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,686,000 after acquiring an additional 4,384 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 528.3% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 44,562 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,261,000 after acquiring an additional 37,470 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 2.0% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 49,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,625,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 5.7% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 34.3% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 97,125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,912,000 after acquiring an additional 24,816 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

