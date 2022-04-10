Zacks Investment Research Lowers Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SANDY SPRING is a bank holding company for Sandy Spring National Bank of Maryland. The bank is community oriented, and conducts a full-service commercial banking business through community offices located in Montgomery, Howard, Prince George’s and Anne Arundel counties in Maryland. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $61.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ SASR opened at $42.61 on Wednesday. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 12 month low of $39.85 and a 12 month high of $52.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.52.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.05). Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 42.57% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The company had revenue of $127.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sandy Spring Bancorp will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. This is a boost from Sandy Spring Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 27.42%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SASR. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 2,971.3% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 806,163 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,938,000 after acquiring an additional 779,915 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 3,707.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 517,977 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,905,000 after purchasing an additional 504,374 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $21,532,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,503,274 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,277,000 after purchasing an additional 296,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 608,912 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,900,000 after purchasing an additional 286,705 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.60% of the company’s stock.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment offers financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products.

