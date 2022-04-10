Zacks Investment Research Lowers Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Procore Technologies Inc. provides construction management software. Procore Technologies Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a report on Monday, March 28th. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $113.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Procore Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Procore Technologies to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Procore Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $100.45.

Procore Technologies stock opened at $53.71 on Wednesday. Procore Technologies has a 12 month low of $48.50 and a 12 month high of $108.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.03. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 47.53% and a negative return on equity of 28.16%. The firm had revenue of $146.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.21 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Procore Technologies will post -1.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Procore Technologies news, Director William J.G. Griffith purchased 661,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.93 per share, for a total transaction of $33,039,679.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Lyandres sold 5,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total value of $318,378.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,819 shares of company stock valued at $5,137,529 in the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PCOR. Deer Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Procore Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $1,113,059,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Procore Technologies by 1,231.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,016,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,935,000 after purchasing an additional 11,113,486 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Procore Technologies by 257.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,591,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,584 shares during the period. 12 West Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 2,113,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,993,000 after buying an additional 730,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 95.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,022,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,309,000 after buying an additional 500,144 shares in the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Procore Technologies

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

