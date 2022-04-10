Zacks Investment Research Lowers CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CorMedix Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases. The Company is focused on developing its lead product Defencath (TM), a novel, antibacterial and antifungal solution designed to prevent costly and life-threatening bloodstream infections associated with the use of central venous catheters in patients undergoing chronic hemodialysis. Defencath has been designated by FDA as Fast Track and as a Qualified Infectious Disease Product, which provides an additional five years of marketing exclusivity, which will be added to the five years granted to a New Chemical Entity upon approval of the NDA. CorMedix also intends to develop Defencath as a catheter lock solution for use in oncology and total parenteral nutrition patients. It is leveraging its taurolidine technology to develop a pipeline of antimicrobial medical devices, with programs in surgical sutures and meshes, and topical hydrog “

Get CorMedix alerts:

Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of CorMedix in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of CorMedix stock opened at $5.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $202.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 2.28. CorMedix has a 12-month low of $3.65 and a 12-month high of $9.92.

CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. CorMedix had a negative net margin of 13,952.10% and a negative return on equity of 39.16%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CorMedix will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of CorMedix by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 303,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 20,374 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in CorMedix by 166.7% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 11,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in CorMedix in the third quarter worth $127,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in CorMedix by 52.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 11,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in CorMedix in the third quarter worth $79,000. 30.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CorMedix (Get Rating)

CorMedix Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is DefenCath/Neutrolin, a novel anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as hemodialysis, total parenteral nutrition, and oncology.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CorMedix (CRMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CorMedix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorMedix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.