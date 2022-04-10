Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) to Sell

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Heineken N.V. is engaged in producing and distributing beverages. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and other beverages. The Company’s principal global brand is Heineken. Heineken N.V. is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. “

HEINY has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Heineken from €95.00 ($104.40) to €97.00 ($106.59) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Barclays lowered Heineken from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Heineken from €130.00 ($142.86) to €120.00 ($131.87) in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

Shares of HEINY opened at $48.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.74. Heineken has a 1-year low of $42.59 and a 1-year high of $61.88.

Heineken Company Profile (Get Rating)

Heineken N.V. engages in the brewing and selling of beer and cider. It also provides soft drinks and water. It offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Follow The Fox, Cidrerie Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

