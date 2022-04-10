Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG) to Sell

Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Archaea Energy LLC is involved in developing renewable natural gas from high-carbon emission processes and industries by capturing recurring emissions from food waste, wastewater, agricultural waste and landfill gas. It operates and manages RNG projects throughout the entire energy life cycle and offers off-take partners. Archaea Energy LLC, formerly known as Rice Acquisition Corp., is based in CARNEGIE, Pa. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Archaea Energy in a report on Monday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Archaea Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Archaea Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.60.

NYSE LFG opened at $22.87 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.03. Archaea Energy has a 52-week low of $13.27 and a 52-week high of $23.44.

Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The business had revenue of $58.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.05 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Archaea Energy will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Renewable Energy Systems Aria sold 14,942,643 shares of Archaea Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $254,622,636.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Archaea Energy in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Wade G W & Inc. raised its stake in shares of Archaea Energy by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 23,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Archaea Energy in the third quarter worth about $89,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Archaea Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $374,000. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Archaea Energy by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. 82.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Archaea Energy Company Profile



