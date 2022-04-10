Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $316.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Ameriprise have outperformed the industry over the past year. Its earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. The company remains poised for impressive top-line growth on the back of its robust assets under management (AUM) balances, diversified investment portfolio and business restructuring initiatives. The acquisition of BMO's EMEA asset management business will likely be earnings accretive in the upcoming period. Given a solid balance sheet, Ameriprise's capital deployment plans seem sustainable and will enhance shareholder value. However, persistently rising expenses (mainly owing to technology upgrades) and outflows in the Asset Management (AM) segment are major near-term woes. The company’s high dependence on the turbulent nature of the equity markets makes us apprehensive.”

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on AMP. UBS Group upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut Ameriprise Financial from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $325.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $333.67.

Shares of AMP opened at $293.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Ameriprise Financial has a one year low of $236.35 and a one year high of $332.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $297.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $297.89.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.77 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 48.36% and a net margin of 20.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.53 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial will post 25.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 26th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 19.59%.

In related news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.00, for a total transaction of $1,555,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John R. Hutt sold 1,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.02, for a total value of $415,080.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 103,106 shares of company stock worth $32,258,469. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMP. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 80.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ameriprise Financial (AMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.