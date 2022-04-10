Zacks: Brokerages Expect Xilio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:XLO) to Post -$0.93 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Xilio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:XLO – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.93) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Xilio Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.17) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.72). The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xilio Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.38) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.41) to ($2.89). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($3.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.57) to ($2.90). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Xilio Therapeutics.

Xilio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:XLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.13.

XLO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Xilio Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xilio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xilio Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.67.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Xilio Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Xilio Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Xilio Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Xilio Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Xilio Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:XLO opened at $7.03 on Thursday. Xilio Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.50 and a 52 week high of $27.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.50. The company has a current ratio of 15.85, a quick ratio of 15.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Xilio Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company which focused on harnessing the immune system to achieve deep and durable clinical responses to improve the lives of patients with cancer. The company’s product candidate includes XTX101, XTX202, XTX301 and XTX401 which are in clinical stage. Xilio Therapeutics Inc is based in WALTHAM, Mass.

