Zacks: Brokerages Expect Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) Will Announce Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.58 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Renasant’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.63. Renasant posted earnings of $0.85 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 31.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Renasant will report full year earnings of $2.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.44 to $2.75. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Renasant.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $159.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.73 million. Renasant had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 7.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RNST. DA Davidson raised shares of Renasant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Renasant in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.33.

Shares of RNST traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.83. 365,144 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,975. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Renasant has a 12-month low of $31.54 and a 12-month high of $45.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. Renasant’s payout ratio is 28.30%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Renasant by 0.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,762,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,627,000 after purchasing an additional 11,119 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Renasant in the third quarter worth about $2,811,000. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Renasant by 4.1% in the third quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 150,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,430,000 after acquiring an additional 5,877 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Renasant in the third quarter worth about $596,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Renasant by 15.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,162,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,050,000 after acquiring an additional 556,323 shares during the period. 79.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

