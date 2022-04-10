Zacks: Brokerages Expect Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) to Post $0.91 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.91 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Radian Group’s earnings. Radian Group reported earnings of $0.68 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 33.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Radian Group will report full year earnings of $3.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.50. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.13 to $3.40. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Radian Group.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.34. Radian Group had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 45.17%. The firm had revenue of $338.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Radian Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RDN shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Radian Group from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Radian Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Radian Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.08.

Radian Group stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,818,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,138,901. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 6.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.41. Radian Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.17 and a fifty-two week high of $25.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Radian Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 9th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to buy up to 9.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This is a boost from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Radian Group’s payout ratio is 25.16%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RDN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Radian Group during the 4th quarter valued at $62,448,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Radian Group during the 4th quarter valued at $251,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 183,795 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,885,000 after acquiring an additional 60,685 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Radian Group during the 4th quarter valued at $455,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 215,164 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,546,000 after acquiring an additional 56,104 shares in the last quarter. 94.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

