Zacks: Brokerages Expect PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Will Announce Earnings of $1.71 Per Share

Brokerages expect PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) to announce $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for PulteGroup’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.80. PulteGroup reported earnings of $1.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PulteGroup will report full-year earnings of $10.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.79 to $10.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $10.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.56 to $12.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for PulteGroup.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 27.05%. The business’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $80.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. UBS Group upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut shares of PulteGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $72.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.17.

In other news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 15,090 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $740,164.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHM. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in PulteGroup during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,864,255 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $101,732,000 after buying an additional 61,323 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,307 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 182,628 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,408,000 after buying an additional 18,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 5,124 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. 87.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PulteGroup stock opened at $40.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. PulteGroup has a 52-week low of $39.61 and a 52-week high of $63.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.01.

PulteGroup declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.04%.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

